COVISHIELD Vaccine Phase-3 Trial Enrolment Done; 40 Mn Doses Ready

The Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday, 12 November, announced the completion of enrolment for Phase-III clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine COVISHIELD in India.

The SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, and ICMR, the apex body in India for biomedical research, have further collaborated for the clinical development of COVOVAX (Novavax) developed by Novavax, USA and upscaled by SII.

The enrolment of all 1,600 participants was completed on 31 October 2020. COVISHIELD has been developed at the SII Pune laboratory with a master seed from Astra Zeneca.

The ICMR has funded the clinical trial site fees while the SII has funded other expenses for COVISHIELD. At present, the SII and the ICMR are conducting Phase 2/3 clinical trials of COVISHIELD at 15 different centres across the country.