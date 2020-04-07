Man Taken to NCP Minister’s House, Beaten for Posting Edited Image
A 40-year-old civil engineer in Thane has claimed that policemen took him to NCP Minister Jitendra Awhad's bungalow instead of the police station, where the minister's men thrashed him for posting a morphed photo.
The victim, in a police complaint, also alleged that he was beaten with a bamboo stick and belt in front of the minister.
The alleged incident took place on Sunday, 5 April, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to light diyas or torch to show a 'collective resolve' against coronavirus.
"On Sunday night, two policemen came to my house and said that they wanted to take me to the police station as their superior wanted to enquire about some case," he said.
Karmuse said that the policemen then took him to Awhad's bungalow.
FIR Registered, Oppn Demands NCP Minister’s Removal
Thane police PRO Sukhada Narkar said an FIR has been registered against unknown people following the complaint.
Awhad took to Twitter, posting a screenshot of a photo that was morphed and said, "Do you support this pervert. Will you tolerate this done against you or your family member. I don't support lawlessness.(sic)"
Leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday demanded removal of Awhad from the state cabinet for the alleged assault on the engineer.
BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare said that the man was beaten up brutally and no action was taken against Awhad's 'goons'.
Davkhare said Karmuse was beaten up by Awhad's men in the presence of the minister at his bungalow.
BJP vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said he has taken up the matter with the Thane police chief and sought action against those involved in the alleged assault.
He tweeted that he also spoke to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on this issue.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)