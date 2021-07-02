22-Year-Old Engineer Found Dead at IIT Madras, Suicide Suspected
"The police is investigating the incident and the Institute is cooperating with the authorities," IIT Madras said.
A 22-year-old engineer was found dead at the IIT Madras campus late on Thursday, 1 July, with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.
The man, identified as Unnikrishnan, was working on a project at the institute and left a note saying he was unable to cope with the work, the police said.
IIT Madras, in a statement issued on Friday, said, "An unfortunate and tragic incident occurred yesterday at IIT Madras Campus, involving a temporary project staff. The project staff whose body was found had joined the Institute in April 2021 and was living outside the campus. We are shocked and deeply grieved, and convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the departed soul. The police is investigating the incident and the Institute is fully cooperating with the authorities."
The Kotturpuram Police is present at the site of the incident and the body has been sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for autopsy, news agency ANI reported.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.