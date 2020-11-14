Enforcement Directorate Chief Sanjay Mishra Gets Tenure Extension

Sanjay Mishra came to the limelight for investigating many high-profile cases like the National Herald case in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were accused of criminal misappropriation. He also investigated the case of disproportionate assets against BSP Chief Mayawati. Additionally, Mishra also probed into allegations of tax evasion by NDTV and issued the Rs 450 crore demand notice that the channel received in 2014.