Enforcement Directorate Chief Gets a Year’s Extension After Centre’s Ordinance
Sanjay Kumar Mishra is the first to get such extension in service days since the executive order was passed.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra gets one-year tenure extension till 18 November 2022, days after the Union government brought in ordinances to extend the tenure of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED chiefs up to five years.
He is reportedly the first to get such an extension in service days since the government's executive order.
According to ANI, an order issued by the Ministry of Finance read:
“The President of India is pleased to extend the tenure of Sanjay Kumar Mishra as Director of Enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate for a period of one year beyond 18 November, 2021 ie upto 18 November, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”
Thus, Mishra who was to retire on Thursday, will now be in office till 18 November 2022 or till further notice.
Who Is Sanjay Kumar Mishra?
Sixty-one-year-old Sanjay Kumar Mishra is a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, hailing from the Income Tax cadre. He was appointed as the Director of Enforcement Directorate on 19 November 2018.
Background
The Union government recently brought in ordinances to extend the tenure of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) chiefs up to five years.
"Provided that the period for which the Director of Enforcement holds the office on his initial appointment may, in public interest, on the recommendation of the Committee under clause (a) and for the reasons to be recorded in writing, be extended up to one year at a time: Provided further that no such extension shall be granted after the completion of a period of five years in total including the period mentioned in the initial appointment," the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 reads.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV and IANS.)
