ED Attaches 33 Bank Accounts of PFI in Connection With Money Laundering Case
The Enforcement Directorate attached Rs 68 lakh of the Popular Front of India amid the investigation.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 1 June, said that it had provisionally attached at least 33 bank accounts of Islamic group Popular Front of India (PFI) and one of its organisations named Rehab India Foundation (RIF) in connection with a money laundering case against them.
A total amount of Rs 68,62,081 was provisionally attached by the ED under Section 5 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, as per news agency ANI.
"ED has provisionally attached 23 bank accounts of PFI having a collective balance of Rs 59,12,051 and 10 bank accounts of PFI’s front organisation RIF having a collective balance of Rs 9,50,030 in the ongoing money laundering investigation against PFI and its related organisations," a statement by the central agency read.
PFI Received Funds from Questionable Sources: ED
The ED also said that both the PFI and the RFI had received a huge amount of cash from questionable sources.
"An amount of more than Rs 60 crore have been deposited in the accounts of PFI which includes cash deposit of more than Rs 30 crore since 2009. Similarly, around Rs 58 Crore have been deposited in the accounts of RIF since 2010," the ED said.
The ED's investigation also revealed that the PFI colluded with other accused persons to launder money.
Proceeds from crime were deposited in its bank accounts by false projecting them as cash donations from sympathisers or members, the central agency further said, as per ANI.
"Similarly, in order to obliterate the fund trail and circumvent the regulatory rigour, proceeds of crime were mobilised in the form of cash and deposited by PFI leaders in the bank accounts of various individuals and immediately thereafter these funds were transferred from bank accounts to PFI’s bank account," the ED added.
The ED's probe also revealed that the PFI was covertly mobilising funds though a network of Gulf countries as part of a criminal conspiracy. These funds were then sent to India clandestinely through illegal methods.
"In this way, the proceeds of crime have been placed, layered and integrated and therefore projected as untainted money in the bank accounts of PFI as well as RIF," the ED further said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
