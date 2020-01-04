En Route to Speak in Aligarh, Kannan Gopinath Detained by Police
Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, who made headlines for quitting the civil services over the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370, was detained by cops at the Uttar Pradesh border on Saturday, 4 January.
In a series of tweets on Saturday morning, Gopinathan said that he has been detained at the border and was being taken to a local eatery in Agra. Gopinathan was on his way to speak at an event hosted by Aligarh Muslim University against the CAA, NPR and NRC along with Kavitha Krishnan and other activists, The News Minute reported.
Gopinathan said that the Aligarh District administration had asked him not to attend the event based on the orders it received from the UP government. The former civil servant, however, tweeted that he would be attending the event despite the order.
‘Detained in Agra but Order Is for Aligarh’
Gopinathan also noted in his tweets that though the order denying him entry was only within Aligarh district limits, he had been detained in Agra.
According to this report in The News Minute, Gopinathan told local media persons that the cops had been trying to confiscate his phone.
“There is no order that prohibits me from entering Agra. The police here have taken me to a hotel. They have been continuously trying to take my phone away. If they manage to do so, I will not be able to contact anyone in sometime,” he reportedly said.
(With inputs from The News Minute)
