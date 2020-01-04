En Route to Speak in Aligarh, Kannan Gopinath Detained by Police

Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, who made headlines for quitting the civil services over the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370, was detained by cops at the Uttar Pradesh border on Saturday, 4 January.

In a series of tweets on Saturday morning, Gopinathan said that he has been detained at the border and was being taken to a local eatery in Agra. Gopinathan was on his way to speak at an event hosted by Aligarh Muslim University against the CAA, NPR and NRC along with Kavitha Krishnan and other activists, The News Minute reported.