MP Labourer Dies After Employer Allegedly Pumps Air in Rectum

A 40-year-old daily wage labourer died on Saturday, 26 December, after his employer allegedly pumped air into his rectum with a compressor following a wage dispute in Gobardhan, Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, reported news agency ANI.

Shivpuri superintendent of police (SP), Rajesh Singh Chandel noted that the incident allegedly happened 45 days ago. He added that further investigation is underway, “ I have instructed the concerned officer to take necessary action," Chandel told ANI.

Since there was no formal complaint, the matter was brought to the notice of the police on Sunday, 27 December.