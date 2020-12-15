Eminent Aerospace Scientist Narasimha Passes Away in Bengaluru 

Eminent aerospace scientist Roddam Narasimha passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru, an official said on the night of Monday, 14 December. He was 87.

"Narasimha passed away at around 9 pm due to inter-cerebral bleeding a week after he was admitted at Ramaiah Hospital," Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) administrator AN Jayachandra told IANS.

Narasimha leaves behind a wife and a daughter.

"Narasimha was the DST Year-of-Science Chair professor at JNCASR and was holding the Pratt & Whitney Chair in Science and Engineering at the University of Hyderabad," Jayachandra said.