Elgar Parishad Counsel Writes to SC-Appointed Panel Suspecting Pegasus Snooping

Presenting evidence for the belief that his device was under surveillance through WhatsApp, Rathod indicated that he:

received repeated video calls from several foreign numbers – this had happened with the others who were implicated

media houses had approached him and his colleagues over the matter when the Pegasus story broke

WhatsApp officially informed Rathod of a possible security breach on his mobile device

A person affiliated with Canada-based Citizen Lab communicated to him that his phone may be a target of Pegasus.

Recently, the Technical Committee – constituted by the Supreme Court and headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice RV Raveendran – investigating Pegasus allegations had sent out a public notice urging people suspecting that their devices were spied upon to provide their details by 7 January.

