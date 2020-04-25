Elgar Parishad Case: Special Court Rejects Teltumbde’s Bail Plea
A special court on Saturday, 25 April, remanded Dalit activist and scholar Anand Teltumbde to judicial custody in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, rejecting his plea for temporary bail, which he sought in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The National Investigation Agency had arrested the Dalit scholar on 14 April after he surrendered before it following the Supreme Court's directives.
Teltumbde, the grandson-in-law of Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar, was produced before special NIA court judge AT Wankhede, who remanded him to judicial custody.
Teltumbde, civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha and nine others, have been booked under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly having Maoist links and conspiring to overthrow the BJP-led government.
The activists were initially booked by the Pune police following violence that erupted at Koregaon-Bhima in the district in 2017.
According to police, the activists made inflammatory speeches and provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad meet held in Pune on 31 December 2017 that triggered violence the next day.
The activists have also been accused of being part of various banned Maoist groups. The probe was later transferred to the NIA.
(With inputs from PTI)