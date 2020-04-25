Elgar Parishad Case: Special Court Rejects Teltumbde’s Bail Plea

The activists were initially booked by the Pune police following violence that erupted at Koregaon-Bhima in the district in 2017.

According to police, the activists made inflammatory speeches and provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad meet held in Pune on 31 December 2017 that triggered violence the next day.

The activists have also been accused of being part of various banned Maoist groups. The probe was later transferred to the NIA.

(With inputs from PTI)