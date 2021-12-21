Election Laws (Amendment) Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Protest

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 21 December, a day after the Lok Sabha gave its nod to the controversial bill.

The bill, which seeks to amend the Representation of the People Act, provides for the linking of voter IDs with Aadhaar on a voluntary basis, "for the purposes of authentication of entries in electoral roll."

Opposition members, who have contested the bill, have insisted that the legislation will infringe upon the privacy of the voters and potentially give voting privileges to non-citizens.