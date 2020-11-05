Quint Impact | EC Examines Complaints of MCC Violation Against PMO

Based on The Quint’s article published on 30 October 2020 on a potential Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for an alleged attempt to collect funds for the ruling political party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two complaints have been filed with the Election Commission of India (EC).

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Binoy Viswam, representing Communist Party of India, and social activist Sushma Maurya have filed complaints with the EC on 2 November and 31 October respectively, seeking “investigation and action if necessary if any violation of Model Code of Conduct has taken place”.

EC officials have confirmed to The Quint that they have received these complaints and are currently evaluating them. When asked what action will be taken by the EC on these complaints, we did not get any answer despite pursuing the matter with them for over 48 hours.