May the Celebrations Begin: EC Lifts Blanket Ban on Victory Processions

The Election Commission on Thursday, 10 March, withdrew the ban on electoral victory processions as counting of votes for five Assembly polls was underway. The ban was imposed in view of the rising coronavirus cases late last year.

In a statement, the poll panel said it has “decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory procession”.

Victory processions are now permitted during and after the counting.

However, this relaxation will be subject to existing instructions of state disaster management authorities and preventive measures imposed by concerned district authorities, the poll body said.

“During the period of elections as the COVID situation improved, the Commission gradually relaxed the norms concerning electioneering in consultation with the Union Health Ministry and state governments,” the statement said.