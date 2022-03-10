May the Celebrations Begin: EC Lifts Blanket Ban on Victory Processions
This relaxation will be subject to existing instructions of state disaster management authorities.
The Election Commission on Thursday, 10 March, withdrew the ban on electoral victory processions as counting of votes for five Assembly polls was underway. The ban was imposed in view of the rising coronavirus cases late last year.
In a statement, the poll panel said it has “decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory procession”.
Victory processions are now permitted during and after the counting.
However, this relaxation will be subject to existing instructions of state disaster management authorities and preventive measures imposed by concerned district authorities, the poll body said.
“During the period of elections as the COVID situation improved, the Commission gradually relaxed the norms concerning electioneering in consultation with the Union Health Ministry and state governments,” the statement said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the EC had said that there will be no victory processions following the poll results. The poll body had stated in an order that not more than two people will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate to receive their victory certificate for the election result.
Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju had said that the decision regarding the ban on victory processions was taken as per the existing guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
