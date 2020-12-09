If EC’s EVM-VVPAT Machines Are Secure, Why the ‘Cloak of Secrecy’?

If I tell you that a particular gadget cannot be hacked, manipulated or tampered with, would you just believe me?

NO. You would either try to check it out yourself or bring in an expert.

So, why doesn’t the Election Commission follow this logic when it comes to EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) and VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines?

Why are we, as citizens and voters, compelled to accept that EVM-VVPAT machines cannot be manipulated, just because EC says so?