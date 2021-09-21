Elderly Woman, Daughter Dead as Fire Breaks Out in an Apartment in Bengaluru
The fire is believed to have started due to a gas cylinder explosion.
An elderly woman and her daughter died after a fire broke out in an apartment on Bannergatta Road in Bengaluru's Devarachikkanahalli on Tuesday, 21 September.
The two deceased women have been identified as Lakshmi Devi (82) and her daughter Bhagya Rekha (59).
The fire, that is believed to have started due to a gas cylinder explosion, originated on the third floor and spread up to the fourth floor of the five-storey building.
A video of one of the woman who died in the fire went viral on social media in which she can be seen trying to dodge the flames in her balcony.
"The incident was reported around 4.35pm-4.40pm and fire tenders reached the spot around 4.55pm. The entire apartment complex was evacuated," DGP & DG, Fire & Emergency Services, Karnataka, told ANI.
