Farmer in Malviya’s Video Says Cops Hit Him ‘All Over His Body’

Twitter on 2 December added “manipulated media” label to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell Head Amit Malviya’s tweet with an edited clip from the farmers’ protest.

The tweet was about a viral photo of an elderly man running as a policeman came at him with lati. The photo was tweeted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In response, Malviya shared a ‘Propaganda vs Reality’ video claiming that the police didn’t even touch the farmer.