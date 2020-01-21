Eight Kerala Tourists Die in Nepal, Suffocation Likely Cause

Eight tourists from Kerala died in a resort in Nepal’s Daman on Tuesday, 21 January. The tourists reportedly died due to suffocation after they used a gas heater in their hotel room.

Police sources told The Quint that they were taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

Superintendent Sushil Singh Rathore of Makwanpur police said the Indians might have used gas heaters to warm their room which could have suffocated them to death.

A total of fifteen tourists had booked two rooms at the Panorama Resort in Simbhanjyang, Daman in Makwanpur.

According to the Kathamandu Post, the resort staff had called police after they found the tourists unconscious in their room.

The Indians have been identified as Prabin Kumar Nayar, 39, Sharanya, 34, Ranjit Kumar TB, 39, Indu Ranjit, 34, Shree Bhadra, 9, Abinab Soraya, 9, Abi Nayar 7, and Baishnab Ranjit, 2.

According to police sources, the tourists were using a gas heater which may have caused the suffocation causing their death.

More details awaited.