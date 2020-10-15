8 Indian Beaches Get ‘Blue Flag’ Certificate - Know More About It

India has become the first country in the world whose eight beaches have received the Blue Flag certification.

Blue Flag certification is given by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), a non-profit organisation promoting sustainable development through environmental education.

This certification is one of the world’s most recognised voluntary awards for beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators

The Blue Flag official website states: “In order to qualify for the Blue Flag, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria must be met and maintained.”

The award is given by an international jury, comprising members of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).

A total of 33 standards have been set for giving the Blue Flag certification, but some of them are standard heads, others are tested only after completion. Of all the criteria, some are voluntary and some are mandatory.