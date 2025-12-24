'Brutally Tortured in Custody': Man Acquitted in 7/11 Mumbai Blasts Recounts

In common language, “setting” means getting work done through corrupt or undue influence. If someone has a “setting” with the police, the police helps them; if they have a “setting” with a judge, the judge favours them. In my case, the situation was such that the police, judiciary, and prison system seemed to function as one. In theory, there is a division of power between executive, legislature and the judiciary. But it only exists in theory.

What I witnessed in police custody and in prison was deeply disturbing. There should be absolutely no police interference inside a jail, yet senior officers repeatedly visited the prison, pressurising us, trying to turn us into approvers, and attempting to lure us into agreements.

Even in court, conversations about our case happened behind closed doors. Judges spoke privately with police officers in chambers. Any discussion affecting an accused person should take place openly in court, yet the process was anything but transparent. A police officer who had been stationed in court for years was praised in our judgment for “assisting” the court. But in reality, his assistance consisted of influencing the judge to convict us despite the absence of evidence. This is what I refer to as “setting.”

Another pattern I saw was the exchange of favours. Judges transferred from other cities sometimes needed logistical help, such as retrieving their belongings or arranging their children’s school admissions. When police officers facilitate these personal matters, it creates an informal network of obligation. There may be no direct exchange of money, but such favors constitute a subtler form of corruption that compromises judicial independence.

The third layer is actual monetary corruption. Everyone knows corruption exists in the jail system, but very few understand how it functions in the judiciary. For example, something as simple as obtaining a certified copy in a Sessions Court becomes a chain of informal payments. If you file the application yourself, it may not be accepted. You are told to go through an advocate, and then you are told there are “expenses” at every level—from the peon who searches for your file, to the clerk who photocopies it, to the staff who verify it, and finally the registrar who signs it. Without these payments, your copy may be delayed for months.

Most judges do not take money directly, but the ecosystem around them—staff, clerks, intermediaries—is deeply compromised. Judges, too, often operate through favours rather than cash. At the higher levels, especially in constitutional courts, we are told that neither money nor strong legal arguments matter as much as personal familiarity with the judge. This, too, is a form of corruption.

As for my purpose in repeating those lines again and again was simple: I wanted to shout from the rooftops that this happened to me. But no matter how loudly I shouted, or how much noise I made, nothing changed. People find it impossible to believe that such things can happen, and that disbelief itself becomes a barrier. That is why I kept repeating it — to force people to confront the reality that they refuse to see.

I wanted to highlight the nexus — the system of influence and favours — even more than I wanted to proclaim my innocence. Because unless people understand how the nexus works, they will never understand how easily a person can be trapped. The repetition reflects the helplessness of an individual who realises that the only way to make sense of his suffering is to recognise this system, this machinery, that operates beyond his control.

A normal person in India knows that you need "setting" especially if the police are involved, even if the work is trivial. If you want to get a passport made and need police verification — it is the job of the police, they need to verify it, it is the law — but what do they do? Everyone knows. If you want to get a document made, you need to get the "setting" done else you won’t be able to get it made. The public knows that everywhere you need some "setting", and the judiciary is not separate from that.

In the last ballad I wrote, I finally said what I had carried within me for years. I have stated it openly: this is what happened to us. I am informing everyone, not because I expect relief or benefit, but because the truth deserves to be heard.