'Efforts Underway by Some to Condemn India's Traditions, Religion': RSS Chief
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Bhagwat said that there are 'elements' for whom India's progress is detrimental.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday, 15 October, claimed that there exist certain 'elements' in the world who oppose India's progress due to their vested interests.
Delivering an address in Maharashtra's Nagpur on the occasion of Dussehra, Bhagwat was quoted by news agency ANI as saying:
"Our journey from 'Swadheehnta to Swatantrata' is as yet far from complete. There're elements in the world for whom India’s progress and its rise to a respected position are detrimental to their vested interests."
"Efforts are underway to condemn India's traditions, religion, present history," he added.
Bhagwat further condemned the content of OTT platforms and usage of narcotics, claiming that money from the latter was fuelling 'anti-national activities'.
"...There's no control over what's shown on OTT platforms, post-COVID even children have phones. Use of narcotics is rising...how to stop it? Money from such businesses is used for anti-national activities... All of this should be controlled," said RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.