Rajasthan’s Invisible Middle

Twelve young girls are peering intently at a book on the ground before them, one displayed before every two girls in the outer courtyard of a local house, in the dry and bleak landscape of Kanwarpura in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district.

Standing before them and holding forth is their prerak (or mentor) Rama Chowdhury, 24, a postgraduate in the social sciences from Rajasthan University who gently but firmly explains the myriad livelihood opportunities and career choices the girls have before them once they earn their Class X or XII pass certificate.

A few minutes into the session all eyes turn towards 31-year-old Renuka, a blaze of colour in her full traditional attire, face covered with a ghunghat, who comes in and joins the group quietly.