Editors Guild Urges UP CM to Release Jailed Journalists

“As the Chief Minister of India’s largest state, you are well aware of the important precedence that the state sets with respect to safeguarding all constitutional rights. This is especially crucial with respect to persevering the space for free media, more so at a time when the world has been in the throes of a pandemic,” the letter further mentions.

The letter also mentions the cases that have been filed on “spurious charges” against journalists in Uttar Pradesh.

It includes the arrest of journalist Siddiqui Kappan, a Delhi-based journalist working for Malayalam news portal Azhimukham, who was picked up in Mathura while on his way to report the rape in Hathras in October and booked under Section 17 of the UAPA.