Editors’ Guild ‘Deeply Concerned’ Over ED Raids at NewsClick
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, 9 February, morning raided the Saidulajab office of NewsClick in Delhi.
The Editors’ Guild of India has, in a statement, dated Wednesday, 10 February, said that that they are, “Deeply concerned about the raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), at the office of the independent news website newsclick.com, the residences of its editor-in-chief and promoter, the editor, as well as some of its senior management officials.”
Further the ED said:
“In the recent past the website has been at the frontline of reporting on the farmers’ agitation, the anti CAA protests, and has been critical of various government policies and of a few powerful corporates houses.”
Expressing concern over the use of government agencies as coercive measures to suppress free and independent journalism, the Guild has demanded that care be taken to not undermine the news operations of NewsClick and that its journalists and stakeholders are not harassed by the use of such measures.
BACKGROUND
According to a report by IANS, the searches started around 10 am. An officer outside the NewsClick office, who refused to disclose his name, informed that this was ‘just a routine check’, as per Newslaundry.
They conducted raids at the residence of NewsClick’s owner Prabir Purkayastha, and editor Pranjal, confirmed The Wire.
The ED is allegedly probing into a money laundering case for taking foreign funding from some dubious companies abroad.
