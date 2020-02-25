Editors Guild Issues Statement After Attack on Journalists
Editors Guild of India has issued a statement after attack on Journalists in Northeast Delhi on Tuesday, 25 February, the Editors Guild have expressed serious concern over the manner in which journalists were targeted.
“The Guild notes that journalists being attacked is tantamount to a direct assault on press freedom and those guilty of having indulged in such violence must be brought to book" the statement read.
Amid continuing tensions in northeast Delhi, three journalists from the TV channel NDTV, and one from JK 24X7, were allegedly beaten up by a mob on Tuesday, 25 February.
NDTV's executive editor Nidhi Razdan posted on Twitter saying that the mob “stopped beating them after realising they are 'our people - Hindus'.”
NDTV said Gunasekar was hit by rioters while he was at one of the spots in northeast Delhi. He lost a tooth in the attack. His fellow reporter, Saurabh, who tried to shield him, was punched, the channel said.
As many as thirteen people, including a head constable, have died as violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act spiralled out of control in northeast Delhi on Monday, turning it into a battlefield, with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called for peace in his media address after the outbreak of violence. He met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the law and order situation in the national capital.
