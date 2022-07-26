ADVERTISEMENT
Money Laundering Case: ED Names Farooq Abdullah in Supplementary Charge Sheet
Abdullah was questioned by the agency on 31 May.
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, 26 July, filed a supplementary charge sheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in relation to a money laundering case.
Abdullah had appeared before the agency on 31 May, in a money laundering case against the office-bearers of the union territory's cricket association.
(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)
