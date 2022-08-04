ED Issues Notice to Ex-Kerala Minister and CPI(M) Leader Thomas Isaac

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served another notice to senior CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac seeking his appearance before it, in connection with its probe into alleged violations in the financial dealings of KIIFB when he was the Kerala finance minister in the previous LDF government.

While sources informed about the latest development involving the senior left leader, the ruling CPI(M)-run TV "Kairali News" said Isaac has been directed to appear before the federal agency on 11 August.

Isaac has not reacted to the fresh notice.