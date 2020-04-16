ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Tablighi Jamaat Leader

Officials said the ED has worked on the finances and transactions of the Tablighi Jamaat and its office bearers over the last few days and has obtained various documents from banks and financial intelligence gathering agencies.

It is soon expected to issue summons to Kandhalvi, reported to be in self quarantine, for questioning in the case. The agency, they said, is also looking at the opinion of medical experts about Kandhalvi's claim of self quarantine in the wake of COVID-19 exposure.

Kandhalvi had organised the religious gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month against the social distancing protocol imposed by the Centre to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The ED is also looking at the personal finances of Kandhalvi and some other office bearers and associates of the Tablighi Jamaat, they said.

Certain donations received by the Islamic organisation from foreign and domestic sources are also under the scanner of the agency, officials said.