ED Files Charge Sheet Against Saeed, Others for Terror Funding

The ED seized incriminating documents from the house of Salman, Salim and Dharampuria during the searches conducted by NIA and email correspondence reflect these hawala transactions by Mohammad Uzair to Kamran, on the instructions of Salman.

"With respect to the inflow of funds from Dubai, the quantum of funds that Salman was receiving from Kamran and his associates in Dubai, through hawala channels, has been quantified on the basis of emails, receipts and registers maintained by accused," the official said.

The official further said that Salman used the funds received from abroad for construction of Masjid at Uttawar in Haryana's Palwal and marriages of poor girls in and around area of village Uttawar.