ADVERTISEMENT

ED Files Chargesheet Against Satyendar Jain in Money Laundering Case

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel is likely to take up the matter later in the day.

PTI
Published
India
1 min read
ED Files Chargesheet Against Satyendar Jain in Money Laundering Case
i

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 27 July, filed a charge sheet before a court in Delhi against arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and others in an alleged money laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel is likely to take up the matter later in the day.

Jain is currently in judicial custody.

He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 24 August 2017, under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Jain and others.

The CBI alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period 14 February 2015 to 31 May 2017, had acquired assets that are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Also Read

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain Tests Positive for COVID-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain Tests Positive for COVID-19

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×