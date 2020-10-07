ED Arrests Cox & Kings’ CFO, Internal Auditor in Yes Bank Case

The arrested accused have been identified as Anil Khandelwal, CFO of CKG, and Naresh Jain, internal auditor of CKG. They were held under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Both of them were produced before a court and sent to seven days ED custody.

An ED official said, "During investigation in the money laundering case, it has surfaced that Yes Bank has total outstanding of Rs 3,642 crore in respect of Cox & Kings Group of Companies (CKG)."

"Further investigation revealed that CKG forged its consolidated financials by manipulating the balance sheets of overseas subsidiaries. In addition, some board resolutions submitted to banks for sanctioning the loans were also found to be forged," the official added.