Economist Dr Isher Judge Ahluwalia Dies After Battling Cancer

Economist and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Isher Judge Ahluwalia passed away on Saturday, 26 September after a 10-month battle with brain cancer.

She is survived by husband Montek Singh Ahluwalia, who is the former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, and their two sons. She was 74.

In 2009, she was awarded the third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan for her services in the field of education and literature.

She was the chairperson on the Board of Governors for the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), a think-tank based in New Delhi. She was also the chairperson of the High Powered Expert Committee on Urban Infrastructure and Services from 2008-2011.

She has also written several books including “Transforming Our Cities: Postcards of Change” (HarperCollins, 2014), a co-edited volume titled “Urbanisation in India: Challenges, Opportunities and the Way Forward” (Sage India, 2014).