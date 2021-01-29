Economic Survey Tabled by FM, GDP Projected to Grow 11% in FY22

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the pre-Budget Economic Survey for 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha, as the Budget Session of the Parliament kicked off on Friday, 29 January. A GDP growth of 11 percent has been projected for the financial year 2021-22 by the survey.

The chief economic advisor is scheduled to hold a press briefing at 3:30 pm on Friday.

The survey notes that growth recovery will be driven by government consumption, and India's nominal GDP will grow by 15.4 percent in 2021-22. The sharp recovery of real GDP growth of 10-12% is based on a low base effect and inherent strength of the economy, it added.

The combined fiscal deficit will exceed the target in FY21.