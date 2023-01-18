ADVERTISEMENT

EC Announces Tripura, Nagaland & Meghalaya Assembly Election Dates

All three state assemblies will have 60 seats going to polls.

The election for the assemby of Tripura will take place on 16 February, while Meghalaya and Nagaland elections will take place on 27 February, announced the Election Commission on Wednesday, 18 January. The result for all three state assemblies will be declared on 2 March.

While the term of the Nagaland assembly ends on 12 March, the terms of Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies end on 15 March and 22 March, respectively.

Sources had earlier indicated that the poll schedule of the three states will be chalked out keeping in mind Board examinations and movement of security forces.

While Tripura has a BJP government, in Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power. National People's Party, the only party from the North-East to have a national party recognition, runs the government in Meghalaya.

