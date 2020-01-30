EC Approves Tenure Extension of Delhi Police Commissioner Patnaik
Election Commission on Thursday, 30 January, gave its nod for the extension of the tenure of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik by a month in light of the Assembly polls in the national capital, officials said.
The permission was granted after the Union Home Ministry wrote to the EC to this effect.
The 1985-batch officer of AGMUT cadre was to retire on Friday. Patnaik was appointed the Delhi Police Chief in January 2017.
As Delhi is poll-bound, the Election Commission's permission is needed for new appointment or extension in service of key government officials.
Delhi will go to polls on 8 February and the counting of votes is scheduled to be held on 11 February.
