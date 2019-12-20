6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Hindukush, Tremors in Delhi-NCR

A massive earthquake, measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale, was recorded in Afghanistan on Friday, 20 December evening, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS.

Tremors of the quake, which occurred at 5.09 pm (IST) and whose epicentre was in the Hindu Kush mountains 246 km north by northeast of Kabul, were also felt in the Delhi-NCR region.

The depth of the quake was 190 km, as per the IMD, which initially estimated its magnitude at 7.1 before revising it.

Details of casualties or damage were not yet known.

Tremors were also felt in Pakistan, with social media users saying that a “sustained earthquake tremor” was felt in Islamabad.