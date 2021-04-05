Earthquake of 5.4 Magnitude Near Sikkim-Nepal Border
Tremors were also reportedly felt in North Bengal and Assam.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred near the Sikkim-Nepal border at around 8:50 pm, on Monday, 5 April, reported ANI, citing the National Center for Seismology.
