Earthquake of 5.4 Magnitude Near Sikkim-Nepal Border

Tremors were also reportedly felt in North Bengal and Assam.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred near the Sikkim-Nepal border at around 8:50 pm, on Monday, 5 April, reported ANI, citing the National Center for Seismology.

