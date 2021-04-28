Early Studies Show Covishield, Covaxin Effective on COVID Variant

Preliminary results of a study revealed that the two COVID vaccines currently being used in India – Covishield and Covaxin – showed efficacy against the ‘double mutant’ or the ‘India strain’ of coronavirus and displayed milder form of infection post vaccination, Director of Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) Anurag Agrawal said on Tuesday, 27 April.

"Initial positive neutralisation studies of the B.1.617 variant, for both Covaxin and Covishield , are correlatable with milder disease during post-vaccination breakthrough infections. This is a positive finding while we get quantitative data for better understanding of infection protection," the scientist tweeted.