EAM Cancels Meeting Over US Lawmaker Jayapal’s Kashmir Report

Responding to the development, Jayapal told The Washington Post, “This only furthers the idea that the Indian government isn’t willing to listen to any dissent at all. The seriousness of this moment should’ve been a reason for a conversation, not dictating who’s in the meeting, which seems very petty.”

She had earlier written to the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging him to convince the Indian government to "immediately lift the communications blackout" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaishankar also held meetings with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, US President Donald Trump and other top officials, according to ANI reports.

Internet services remain suspended in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, now for over 100 days, after the government’s abrogation of Article 370.

(With inputs from The Washington Post, ANI and IANS)