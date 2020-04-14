E-Tributes, Video Calls: Ambedkar Jayanti Goes Digital Amid Corona

From animated tributes to video calls to online essay and poster-making competitions, Bharat Ratna Dr. BR Ambedkar’s 129th birthday was celebrated digitally across India and abroad.

This comes on a day when PM Narendra Modi invoked Ambedkar while announcing an extension of a nationwide lockdown in view of Covid-19. There are severe restrictions on gathering of people but that didn’t stop the celebrations for Babasaheb’s birthday. His followers decided to mark the occasion digitally through websites, video calling apps and social media contests.