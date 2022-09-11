ADVERTISEMENT

Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati Dies At 99

Swami Swaroopanand, who was the Shankaracharya of Dwarka, Sharda, and Jyotish Peeth, was not well for over a year.

PTI
Published
India
1 min read
Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati Dies At 99
i

Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passed away at the age of 99 in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on Sunday, 11 September his aide said.

Swami Swaroopanand, who was the Shankaracharya of Dwarka, Sharda, and Jyotish Peeth, was not keeping well for over a year, he said.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh Auditor Finds Corruption of Over Rs 100 Cr in State's Ration Dept

Madhya Pradesh Auditor Finds Corruption of Over Rs 100 Cr in State's Ration Dept
ADVERTISEMENT

He passed away at his Ashram in the Narsinghpur district around 3:30 pm, Swami Sadanand Maharaj, second-in-command (known as Dandi Swami) of the Dwarka Peeth, told PTI.

The Shankaracharya was born as Pothiram Upadhyay in Dighori village in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh in 1924.

He had left his home in pursuit of God at the age of 9. He was incarcerated during the freedom struggle.

He became Shankracharya in 1981, his followers said, adding Shankaracharya's 99th birthday was celebrated recently.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh High Court Stays BJP Govt’s Adi Shankaracharya Statue Project

Madhya Pradesh High Court Stays BJP Govt’s Adi Shankaracharya Statue Project

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Madhya Pradesh   dwarkapeeth 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×