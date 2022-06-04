ADVERTISEMENT

Dwarka DCP Relieved From His Duty With Immediate Effect: Delhi Police

He has been asked to report to the police headquarters for further orders.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Dwarka DCP Relieved From His Duty With Immediate Effect: Delhi Police
i

A DCP (Dwarka) in Delhi Police was relieved from his duty with immediate effect, the Delhi police said on Saturday, 4 June. He has been asked to report to the police headquarters till further orders.

(This story will be updated.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×