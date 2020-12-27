During PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Farmers Bang Utensils in Protest
The PM did not address the ongoing farmers’ protests in his radio show today.
Protesting farmers from Singhu border, Faridkot, Punjab and Rohtak, Haryana banged pots and thaalis (plates), and raised slogans during PM Modi’s monthly radio show, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, 27 December.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for over a month against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in September.
The idea to protest during Modi’s radio show is reportedly inspired by Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav last Sunday. “On 27 December, when the prime minister gives his Mann Ki Baat radio address, farmers will say ‘we are tired of listening to your Mann ki Baat, when will you listen to our Mann ki Baat? So we will bang utensils so that the noise of his Mann ki Baat doesn’t reach us,’” said Yadav, reported Scroll.
The idea to bang plates and utensils was first given by PM Modi in March this year to celebrate frontline health workers who have been working tirelessly in the wake of the pandemic.
The prime minister did not address the ongoing farmers’ movement in his radio show on Sunday. He instead addressed the government’s cleanliness drive, and India’s self-reliance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There have been five inconclusive meetings between the Centre and farmer unions to resolve the protests. Farmer unions on Saturday, 26 December, had penned a letter to the Union Agriculture Minister asking for a sixth round of discussions on 29 December, seeking the Centre repeal the farm laws,and offer a written guarantee of MSP to protect the interests of the farmers.
(With inputs from Scroll)
