Pujo 2020 Recap: What a Socially-Distanced Festival Looked Like

(Caution: This video may trigger the post-pujo sadness you're trying to suppress. If it does...it's okay, let it all out!)

Durga Pujo in Kolkata this year was the one most of us will be telling our kids and grandkids about.

Really, did anyone ever anticipate a time when the streets would be empty during Pujo? When the famous Deshapriya Park, which once saw crowds that caused a stampede, would be empty on a Shoshthi?

Well, here's a low-down on what a socially-distanced Pujo looked like. It's a little sad, but thank you Bengal, for sambhalo-ing your emotions and staying (mostly home) this year. Asche bochor aabaar hobe. Better hobe. Shubho Bijoya!