Delhi Violence: DU Prof Questioned, Phone Seized For Investigation
Professor Apoorvanand said that his phone was seized and that he was made to sit with the police for five hours.
Delhi University professor Apoorvanand was questioned by the Delhi Police on Monday, 3 August, in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi back in February.
According to a Scroll.in report, the professor said that his phone was seized and he was made to sit with the police for five hours.
In a statement, that he shared online, Apoorvanand said that it is sad for him to see that the supporters of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act are being targeted as the source of the violence.
Apoorvanand said, “While cooperating and respecting the right of police authorities to conduct a full, fair and thorough investigation, one can only hope that the probe would focus on the real instigators and perpetrators of the violence against a peaceful citizens’ protest and the people of northeast Delhi.”
He added that the investigation should not lead to the police harassing and victimising protesters and their supporters, who via constitutional means, opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act and the process of creating a National Population Register.
According to The Hindu, Apoorvanand was questioned in connection with an FIR that led to the arrest of Jamia Millia Islamia Coordination Committee's media coordinator Safoora Zargar among other students and activists.
Apoorvanand teaches Hindi at Delhi University and has urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, which left 53 dead and many more injured.
(With inputs from Scroll.in, The Hindu)
