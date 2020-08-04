Delhi Violence: DU Prof Questioned, Phone Seized For Investigation

Delhi University professor Apoorvanand was questioned by the Delhi Police on Monday, 3 August, in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi back in February.

According to a Scroll.in report, the professor said that his phone was seized and he was made to sit with the police for five hours.

In a statement, that he shared online, Apoorvanand said that it is sad for him to see that the supporters of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act are being targeted as the source of the violence.