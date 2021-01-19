Attack On Free Press: DIGIPUB Decries Case Against Manipur Journos

The Frontier Manipur's Executive Editor Paojel Chaoba, Editor-in-Chief Dhiren Sadokpam, as well as writer M Joy Luwang were arrested after the publication of an article titled "Revolutionary Journey In A Mess”, which had criticised "armed revolutionary groups" in the state for straying from their "revolutionary cause."

The police had taken suo motu cognisance of the article published on 8 January and filed a case naming the author and the website’s two senior editors. Besides being booked under the UAPA, the writer and the editors were also charged with sedition.

While the two editors in the case have been released, the legal status of the case, reported Scroll, was still unclear.