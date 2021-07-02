Drone 'Spotted' Over Indian High Commission in Pak, Protest Lodged
The news comes after two explosions rocked Jammu Air Force station in an attack reportedly conducted using drones.
A drone was spotted over the Indian High Commission premises in Pakistan's Islamabad, prompting India to strongly object to the security breach, news agency ANI reported on Friday, 2 July.
It is not clear yet as to when the incident took place.
BSF Troops Fire at Drone 'Trying to Cross International Border'
The news comes days after two low-intensity explosions rocked the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station on 27 June in a terror attack that was reportedly conducted using drones for the first time.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe. Two IAF personnel sustained injuries in the incident.
Earlier on Friday, the Border Security Force (BSF) said that its troops fired at a small hexacopter "belonging to Pakistan" around 4:25 am "as it was trying to cross the International Border in Arnia sector" in Jammu. "Due to this firing, it returned immediately. It was meant for carrying out surveillance of the area," the force was quoted as saying.
