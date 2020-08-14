How to Protect the Vulnerable? WHO’s Dr Swaminathan to Discuss
This is part of a 24-hour event on 15 Aug, which aims to take discourse on India’s development to the global stage.
After the resounding success its inaugural event ‘Charcha 2020’ in May 2020, The/Nudge Forum (global edition), in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation and Skoll Foundation, and The Quint as its exclusive media partner, is bringing together all stakeholders for India’s development from the government, the markets, and civil society.
This Independence Day, in a never-done-before, 24 hours format, the event will engage world leaders and all stakeholders globally will participate – speak, listen, engage, network and more – to discuss India’s development, journey so far, and our way forward.
At 10:30 am IST, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organisation, will preside over a plenary regarding the healthcare system in India.
Dr. Swaminathan will share her perspectives on tackling the spread of COVID-19 amongst India’s poorest, as well as opinions on measures the government could be taking to protect the most vulnerable.
She will expand on the vital aspects of public healthcare systems in India, our current readiness and vulnerabilities and what must be done to build enduring resilience.
