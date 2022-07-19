Jaishankar, Sitharaman To Chair Centre's All-Party Meet on Sri Lanka Today
The central government has called an all-party meet on the politico-economic crisis in the neighbouring nation.
Amid the ongoing turmoil in Sri Lanka, the central government will hold an all-party meet on Tuesday, 19 July, on the politico-economic crisis in the neighbouring nation.
The meeting, scheduled for 5 pm, will be chaired by Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The ministers are likely to brief the leaders of various political parties on the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka and the aid being given to the islandic country by India.
The meeting is likely to address the concerns of several political parties, especially DMK and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, who have raised concerns about the influx of Sri Lankan refugees in the state as well as the condition of the Tamils in the bankrupt country.
The meet comes after the two parties on Sunday had urged the Centre to intervene in the crisis to help Sri Lanka.
India's Ministry of External Affairs had maintained that it "supports an early political solution in Sri Lanka through democratic means and a constitutional framework."
Jaishankar on 10 July had said India has committed USD 3.8 billion to Sri Lanka.
The country of over 22 million is going through an unprecedented economic crisis – the worst in seven decades. Millions in the country are struggling to buy food, medicines, fuel, and other essentials.
On Monday, Sri Lanka's Acting President and incumbent Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency in the country.
The order comes ahead of the presidential election in Sri Lanka on 20 July and after tumultuous protests in the island nation that led to Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigning as president.
