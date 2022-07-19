Jaishankar, Sitharaman To Chair Centre's All-Party Meet on Sri Lanka Today

The meet comes after the two parties on Sunday had urged the Centre to intervene in the crisis to help Sri Lanka.

India's Ministry of External Affairs had maintained that it "supports an early political solution in Sri Lanka through democratic means and a constitutional framework."

Jaishankar on 10 July had said India has committed USD 3.8 billion to Sri Lanka.

The country of over 22 million is going through an unprecedented economic crisis – the worst in seven decades. Millions in the country are struggling to buy food, medicines, fuel, and other essentials.

On Monday, Sri Lanka's Acting President and incumbent Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency in the country.

The order comes ahead of the presidential election in Sri Lanka on 20 July and after tumultuous protests in the island nation that led to Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigning as president.