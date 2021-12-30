‘Toh Tu Dr Kafeel Hai? Dekhta Hu Tujhe’: Words That Changed Kafeel Khan’s Life

As we walked towards a tea stall nearby, Khan was swarmed by passers-by, who instantly recognised him, and asked him for selfies. He obliged them, and in return, they blessed him and praised him. "I ask people why Dr Kafeel Khan's story touched their lives. They tell me that if I can be incarcerated after doing good work, and being well-educated doctor, then what will happen to their own children?" he said.

Khan said that he wrote this book for two reasons – one, to put everything that happened in August 2017 at the Gorakhpur hospital and after in one place; two, so people remember the lives of the aggrieved families. In the book and the interview, Khan recalled the story of Bhumika, a child who survived the tragedy, and is now five years old. He also spoke about a couple who lost their child in the hospital – one they had yearned for 18 years. "Everyone talks about Dr Kafeel, but no one even knows the names of those children....When the name Khan comes, it's easy to sell the story. As soon as my name came up on 13 August 2017, all the questions around the tragedy went away, sadly," he said.